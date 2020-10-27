Tuesday Evening Forecast | October 27th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dreary conditions linger into tonight and Wednesday before our main rain event enters the region. Leftovers from Hurricane Zeta will begin late Wednesday night and carry into Thursday with the possibility of flooding, especially in flood-prone areas. Expecting rainfall amounts of 1-2″ from Wednesday into Friday morning, with higher amounts possible in spots.

Wednesday: Another dull, dreary day with occasional light rain to a sprinkle. Seasonable temperatures. Rain later that night from Zeta’s leftovers High: 62

Thursday: Soaking, soggy day with rounds of rain expecting 1-2″ storm totals, higher in certain spots. Flood-prone areas should be paid close attention to. High: 64

Friday: An early isolated shower, otherwise, clouds moving out for some sun. High: 50