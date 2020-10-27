Advertisement

UPDATE | Names released in deputy-involved shooting

The shooting happened Thursday evening on Kettle Road near the Kanawha County line.
The shooting happened Thursday evening on Kettle Road near the Kanawha County line.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 10/27/20 @ 12:04 p.m.

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New details have been released about a deputy involved in a deadly shooting.

According to the Roane County Sheriff, Deputy Mike King was involved in another shooting prior to the one on Kettle Road.

The Sheriff says King was involved in a shooting in February 2019.

King is on administrative leave pending an investigation by WVSP.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/27/20 @ 9:22 a.m.

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of the deputy and person killed in a deadly shooting have been released.

The Roane County Sheriff says the deputy involved was Mike King. He’s a 15 year veteran officer. The man who was shot was Michael Nichols, 63, of Gandeeville.

The shooting happened Thursday evening on Kettle Road near the Kanawha County line.

Investigators were responding to a complaint where a man was trying to start a fight and was described as “talking out of his head.” Deputies say the person who called 911 says the suspect was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

When Deputy King arrived, officials say he found Nichols on the front porch of his residence.

The Roane County Sheriff says the suspect, Nichols, failed to comply with the officer’s direction and moved towards a weapon. That’s when he was shot by Deputy King.

Deputies say the suspect died of his injuries.

King is on administrative leave pending an investigation by WVSP.

For our previous story on this, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

98 arrested during federal operation focusing on gang crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal operation in southern West Virginia targeting violent gang crime resulted in nearly 100 arrests, officials said.

News

Local trucking company thrives during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
W.S. Thomas Transfer in Fairmont was one of the businesses keeping people employed.

News

A mother searching for answers after human remains found in Mon County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
She says that she’s frustrated that it’s taking so long to determine how he died.

News

Health officials report 483 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 483 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

Latest News

News

An overview of West Virginia’s 48th district of the House of Delegates

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Historically, West Virginia’s 48th district of the House of Delegates has been mostly democrat.

News

House 48 Preview

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Fairmont woman’s Republican political display vandalized

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
A Fairmont woman says that her signs were destroyed over the weekend on Silvan Street in Fairmont.

News

Election Signs vandalized

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Randolph County Grand Jury returned indictments on several cases today

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Randolph County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments on felony cases today, Oct. 26.

News

W.Va. Gov. Justice makes announcement on Jobs and Hope program

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Jobs and Hope Program is West Virginia’s comprehensive statewide response to the substance abuse disorder crisis.