Upshur County Schools to hold a meeting regarding in-person learning after positive COVID cases

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - School officials say that there was COVID-19 testing on Sunday afternoon after the health department notified school officials of positive cases within transportation employees.

Of the 55 transportation employees who were tested, 27 were instructed to quarantine.

"If a public health agency calls you and asks you to quarantine for a period of time, we’re just asking for everybody to honor that quarantine,” said the Director of Safety and Preparedness Dr. Jeffery Harvey.

Dr. Harvey says that transportation employees work closely together.

"They’re kind of their own department so they are a team, all the bus drivers. They interact quite a bit whenever we’re under a normal schedule,” said Dr. Harvey.

Dr. Harvey says that contact tracing is in place to slow the spread.

"We’re trying to support that effort as best we can with the health department and in a lot of ways, they’re the experts in this,” said Dr. Harvey.

The director says that there will be a board meeting tonight, Oct. 27., to discuss whether or not students will return to the classroom.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

