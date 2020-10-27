Advertisement

Watch: National Zoo’s baby giant panda yawns, stretches, wins hearts at 9-weeks-old

‘It’s very cute to watch!’
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The National Zoo’s baby giant panda scores high on the charisma charts in its latest video.

The 9-week-old is adorable as it clumsily crawls around the den he shares with his mother, Mei Xiang.

“If you’ve caught a glimpse of our cub on the Giant Panda Cam lately, you may have noticed that he likes to sleep on his back,” the zoo said. “It’s very cute to watch!”

The cub is getting big enough that mom is taking him on “field trips” around their enclosure at the zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Willow Beach Trailer Park to shut down leaving dozens scrambling for a new home

Updated: moments ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The future of the families in Willow Beach are in limbo after they all received a notice of lease termination in September notifying them they had just weeks to find a new home.

National Politics

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes. Trump is countering by focusing on the Democrats' “blue wall” states.

National

NXIVM sex-cult head Raniere gets 120 years in prison

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

News

White Hall Police searching for a man in connection to a robbery

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
White Hall Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station.

Coronavirus

Governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

Latest News

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.

National

Baby panda at National Zoo stretches and yawns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The National Zoo's 9-week-old giant panda likes to sleep on his side and back.

News

25 people indicted in a drug trafficking operation spanning from California to West Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
25 people from four states were indicted in a drug trafficking operation that dealt with methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin.

National

Extreme weather forces evacuations across the country

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Extreme weather is forcing evacuations across the country.

News

A family is suing the Sundale Nursing Home for prematurely reporting a man’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Wolfe of Preston County died from COVID-19 on April 3. A week prior, officials at the nursing home reported his death, but he was alive.