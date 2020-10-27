White Hall Police searching for a man in connection to a robbery

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - White Hall Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station.

It happened around 11 pm on Friday, Oct. 23. at the Little General store on White Hall Boulevard.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and his car. They say the man came in the store and acted like he had a weapon but never pulled one out.

If you have any information, officials urge you to call the White Hall Police Department at (304)-367-0171 or (304)-367-5300.

