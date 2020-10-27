Advertisement

White Hall Police searching for a man in connection to a robbery

Burglary Suspect
Burglary Suspect(White Hall Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - White Hall Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station.

It happened around 11 pm on Friday, Oct. 23. at the Little General store on White Hall Boulevard.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and his car. They say the man came in the store and acted like he had a weapon but never pulled one out.

If you have any information, officials urge you to call the White Hall Police Department at (304)-367-0171 or (304)-367-5300.

