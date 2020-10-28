Advertisement

Candlelight vigil for domestic violence victims

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Centers Against Violence, held its annual candlelight vigil this evening in the parking lot of the Phil Gainer Center to honor the 19 lives lost in West Virginia over the past year to domestic violence.

The organization was created in West Virginia in 1979 to assist survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault.

Prevention educator Tekoa Jones said this year they had to make changes due to COVID-19.

“Little bit last minute notice, fewer speakers, but I still think it will be a good tribute,” she added.

The vigil began with a few speakers sharing their message.

One of the speakers, Pastor Julie Davis, said that sometimes the church gets it wrong when it comes to victims of violence and abuse.

“Pastors and counselors will advise the person that is the victim of domestic abuse or violence to stay in an unsafe situation to save the marriage,” Davis added.

As a survivor herself, Davis shared she does not agree, with this because the well-being of a person was more important than a relationship.

“Remind people that safety comes first. No relationship is worth your life being sacrificed or your mental health,” she said.

The women ended with a moment of silence instead of an actual candle lighting due to the wind.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman died of possible drug overdose at the Diamond Village encampment in Morgantown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Rebecca Colgan, 23, died of a possible drug overdose at the Diamond Village encampment near Pennsylvania Avenue in Morgantown, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

News

Health officials report 358 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 358 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

News

Trailer Park

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Drug Investigation

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin voted in Marion County today

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin stopped by the Marion County Courthouse today, Oct. 27., to vote early.

News

Senator Manchin Votes

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Upshur County Schools to hold a meeting regarding in-person learning after positive COVID cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
School officials say that there was COVID-19 testing on Sunday afternoon after the health department notified school officials of positive cases within transportation employees.

News

Upshur COVID

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Willow Beach Trailer Park to shut down leaving dozens scrambling for a new home

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The future of the families in Willow Beach are in limbo after they all received a notice of lease termination in September notifying them they had just weeks to find a new home.

News

White Hall Police searching for a man in connection to a robbery

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
White Hall Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station.