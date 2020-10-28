Candlelight vigil for domestic violence victims

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Centers Against Violence, held its annual candlelight vigil this evening in the parking lot of the Phil Gainer Center to honor the 19 lives lost in West Virginia over the past year to domestic violence.

The organization was created in West Virginia in 1979 to assist survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault.

Prevention educator Tekoa Jones said this year they had to make changes due to COVID-19.

“Little bit last minute notice, fewer speakers, but I still think it will be a good tribute,” she added.

The vigil began with a few speakers sharing their message.

One of the speakers, Pastor Julie Davis, said that sometimes the church gets it wrong when it comes to victims of violence and abuse.

“Pastors and counselors will advise the person that is the victim of domestic abuse or violence to stay in an unsafe situation to save the marriage,” Davis added.

As a survivor herself, Davis shared she does not agree, with this because the well-being of a person was more important than a relationship.

“Remind people that safety comes first. No relationship is worth your life being sacrificed or your mental health,” she said.

The women ended with a moment of silence instead of an actual candle lighting due to the wind.

