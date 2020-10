Gerty Mae Pudder, 92 of Hacker Valley passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. She was born December 18, 1927 in Replete to the late William R. and Susan A. Cowger Pudder. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert J. Pudder, and two sisters, Dorsie M. Pudder and Thelma R. Pudder. She is survived by her one remaining sister, Vertie Anderson of Cleveland. Gerty was a homemaker who liked to garden and sew and was a member of Hacker Valley Methodist Church. She enjoyed nature and living a simple life in her hometown of Hacker Valley with her neighbors and family.Special thanks to David Anderson and family for helping Gerty.Friends may join the family for visitation on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM with Rev. Chris Cosner officiating. Interment will follow in Vance Cemetery, Hacker Valley.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Pudder family.

