Health officials report 358 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

COVID 10/28
COVID 10/28(DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 358 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 23,064.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 436.

The patients were a 77-year old male from Upshur County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, and an 84-year old female from Ohio County.

“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is our duty to protect our fellow West Virginians.”

DHHR officials said 4,557 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 226 patients are currently hospitalized. 83 patients are in ICU, and 27 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (181), Berkeley (1,604), Boone (353), Braxton (65), Brooke (226), Cabell (1,427), Calhoun (35), Clay (62), Doddridge (71), Fayette (776), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (195), Hampshire (130), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (649), Jackson (386), Jefferson (599), Kanawha (3,650), Lewis (87), Lincoln (249), Logan (757), Marion (380), Marshall (329), Mason (175), McDowell (122), Mercer (748), Mineral (219), Mingo (600), Monongalia (2,307), Monroe (251), Morgan (150), Nicholas (183), Ohio (541), Pendleton (76), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (70), Preston (199), Putnam (879), Raleigh (798), Randolph (416), Ritchie (37), Roane (106), Summers (112), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (33), Upshur (263), Wayne (586), Webster (31), Wetzel (178), Wirt (53), Wood (591), Wyoming (285).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, Webster, Wetzel, and Wyoming counties.

  • Barbour County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV
  • Braxton County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 41 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV
  • Brooke County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Brooke High School, 29 Bruin Drive, Wellsburg, WV
  • Cabell County, October 28, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)
  • Doddridge County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location,190 Marie Street, West Union, WV
  • Harrison County, October 28, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)
  • Kanawha County, October 28, 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM, K-Mart Parking Lot, 6531 MacCorkle Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots and HIV testing offered)
  • Lincoln County, October 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)
  • Logan County, October 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV
  • Marshall County, October 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cameron High School, 2102 Blue and Gold Road, Cameron, WV AND 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV
  • Mingo County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Firefighters Lane, Chattaroy, WV
  • Monongalia County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, West Virginia University Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
  • Monroe County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV
  • Morgan County, October 28, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV *call to schedule 304-258-1513, option 1
  • Ritchie County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
  • Roane County, October 28, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane County Family Health Care, 146 Williams Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)
  • Taylor County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV
  • Wayne County, October 28, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV
  • Webster County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Glade Elementary Parking Lot, 25 Mill Street, Cowen, WV
  • Wetzel County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department)
  • Wyoming County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

