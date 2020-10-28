Advertisement

Ira Lawrence “Larry” Shreves, Jr.

Ira Lawrence “Larry” Shreves, Jr.
Ira Lawrence “Larry” Shreves, Jr.(Ira Lawrence “Larry” Shreves, Jr.)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ira Lawrence “Larry” Shreves, Jr., 64, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 8, 1955, in Fairmont; the son of the late Ira Lawrence Shreves, Sr and Ethel (Scritchfield) Shreves.Larry retired as a coal miner from Consolidated Coal Company Loveridge Mines. He was a member of United Mine Workers. He loved woodcarving, photographing and riding his Harley. Larry loved his family. Larry is survived by his former wife of 45 years, Connie (Shears) Shreves; two daughters, Angela Wotring and her husband, Mark of Fairmont and Heather Franks and her husband David of Fairmont; two sisters, Sherry Baldwin and her husband, Dwight of Florida and Kathi Fraley and her husband, Jim of Oregon; four grandchildren, Noah Wotring, Leah Wotring, Andrew Franks and Adison Franks. At the family’s request, a private graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Scott King, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Gerty Mae Pudder

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gerty Mae Pudder

Funerals

James “Jim” Bernard Bohan

Updated: 1 hours ago
James “Jim” Bernard Bohan

Funerals

Doris Evelyn Cantrall

Updated: 22 hours ago
Doris Evelyn Cantrell

Funerals

Travis Lee Asher

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT
Travis Lee Asher

Latest News

Funerals

Clara Belle “Cubby” Cogar

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT
Clara Belle "Cubby" Cogar

Funerals

Travis Lee Asher

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT
Travis Lee Asher

Funerals

Clara Belle “Cubby” Cogar

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT
Clara Belle “Cubby” Cogar

Funerals

Lester White, Sr.

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT
Lester White, Sr.

Funerals

Mary Rosella Wright Glaspell

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT
Mary Rosella Wright Glaspell

Funerals

Betty Mae Paugh

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT
Betty Mae Paugh