Ira Lawrence “Larry” Shreves, Jr., 64, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 8, 1955, in Fairmont; the son of the late Ira Lawrence Shreves, Sr and Ethel (Scritchfield) Shreves.Larry retired as a coal miner from Consolidated Coal Company Loveridge Mines. He was a member of United Mine Workers. He loved woodcarving, photographing and riding his Harley. Larry loved his family. Larry is survived by his former wife of 45 years, Connie (Shears) Shreves; two daughters, Angela Wotring and her husband, Mark of Fairmont and Heather Franks and her husband David of Fairmont; two sisters, Sherry Baldwin and her husband, Dwight of Florida and Kathi Fraley and her husband, Jim of Oregon; four grandchildren, Noah Wotring, Leah Wotring, Andrew Franks and Adison Franks. At the family’s request, a private graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Scott King, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

