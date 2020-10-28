Ira Lawrence “Larry” Shreves, Jr.
Ira Lawrence “Larry” Shreves, Jr., 64, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 8, 1955, in Fairmont; the son of the late Ira Lawrence Shreves, Sr and Ethel (Scritchfield) Shreves.Larry retired as a coal miner from Consolidated Coal Company Loveridge Mines. He was a member of United Mine Workers. He loved woodcarving, photographing and riding his Harley. Larry loved his family. Larry is survived by his former wife of 45 years, Connie (Shears) Shreves; two daughters, Angela Wotring and her husband, Mark of Fairmont and Heather Franks and her husband David of Fairmont; two sisters, Sherry Baldwin and her husband, Dwight of Florida and Kathi Fraley and her husband, Jim of Oregon; four grandchildren, Noah Wotring, Leah Wotring, Andrew Franks and Adison Franks. At the family’s request, a private graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Scott King, officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com
