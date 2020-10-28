James “Jim” Bernard Bohan, 84, of Weston, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.He was born in Weston on October 23, 1936, a son of the late James Bohan and Grace Swecker Bohan.On February 4, 1956, Jim became the luckiest man in the world when he married his best friend and love of his life, Patricia Louise Weekley. Together they have shared the last 64 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him immensely. Forever cherishing their memories of Jim are his wife, Patricia Bohan of Weston; two children: Randal S. Bohan of Jane Lew and Tonya R. Bohan of Weston; three grandchildren: Zachary Bohan and wife, Sarah, of Jane Lew, Devin Bohan of Walkersville, and Brandon Bohan of Weston; one great-granddaughter, ShyAnne Bohan; one brother, John S. “Jack” Bohan and wife, Jean, of Parkersburg; several nieces and nephews; and his K-9 companions: Duke and Brandy.After graduating from St. Patrick High School in 1955, Jim joined the United States Army. He served his country proudly for two years as a Private First Class. Jim was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Weston his whole life. He was a devout Catholic who practiced his faith regularly. Jim spent 36 years employed with Equitable Gas as a well-tender before retirement. He missed having a regular schedule so he began working at the Lewis County Senior Citizens Center where he drove the transportation bus. Jim was also a member of the Lewis County Emergency Squad and a Bowling League in Clarksburg. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends while visiting White Lake in North Carolina, camping, and boating. Family was everything to Jim, thus he made sure to spend as much time as possible with the ones he loved. He also loved all types of racing including dirt track and NASCAR. Jim was a kind and fun-loving man and will be missed by all who knew him.Jim’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Catholic Memorial Rite will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 210 Center Ave. in Weston at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 with Revered James R. DeViese Jr. as celebrant.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James “Jim” Bernard Bohan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

