John (Bud) Morgan, Jr., formerly of Bridgeport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born June 23, 1933, in Bethel, Marion County, the son of Lelia Gayle (Bland) Osborne, and was raised by his grandparents, Perry and Iva Jane Bland. On October 31, 1952, he married Clara Jo (Snoderly) Morgan, who preceded him in death on December 26, 2010, after 58 years of marriage. He is survived by two sons and three daughters-in-law, John Michael Morgan and his wife Linda, Hampton Cove, Alabama; Debbie Morgan, Auburn, Indiana; and Bruce Gregory Morgan and his wife Donna, Meadville, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and their spouses, Ben and Cassie Morgan, Georgetown, TX; Jonathon Morgan, Austin, TX; Joseph Morgan, Omaha, NE; Megan Morgan, Auburn, IN; Jordan and Sarah Morgan, Broad Run, VA; Brandon and Emily Morgan, Rogersville, TN; and Stephanie and Chad Morgan-Sterenberg, Detroit, MI; and four great-grandchildren, Madeline Kay Morgan, Georgetown, TX; Evangelina Morgan, Rogersville, TN; and Evan and Kaylin Morgan, Broad Run, VA. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Keith Morgan and Edward Allen Morgan. Bud was a graduate of Farmington High School, a Veteran of the US Army serving in Berlin, Germany, and he retired as a supervisor for the C & P Telephone Company. He was also a devout Christian and active member of Simpson Creek Baptist Church, where he served in many roles, including as a Deacon and the Treasurer for many years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His greatest love was being with his family. He also loved his hobbies of traveling and woodworking. Condolences to the Morgan Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bud’s memory can be made to Simpson Creek Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 231 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Bridgeport, WV 26330. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday from 4 -8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, with Dr. C. Michael Hopkins and Dr. Dale Waters presiding. Interment will follow in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Farmington, where Military Funeral Honors will be accorded. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

