Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 28, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be another cloudy afternoon, but we’ll at least get a temporary break from the rain this afternoon. Highs in the low-60s will stick around today. Overnight, however, more rain will come in, as Zeta’s remnants push through, bringing clouds and rain. At least 1 inch of rain is likely to fall across all of WV, and we could see 2 or more inches of rain in some areas. Not only will this mean slick roads and issues with clogged storm drains and gutters, but it could even cause isolated flooding incidents, especially near creeks. Make sure to clean up gutters and be aware of flood spots. After Friday morning, the rain will leave, leaving us with freezing temperatures for Saturday morning. But at least we’ll have a nice day for Halloween. After rain showers on Sunday, we’ll see some nicer weather next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies dominate today, although the Sun will break through in some spots. If we do see a rain shower, it will be very isolated and not much of a big deal at all. In short, it’s the last day before we deal with some heavy rain. High: 62.

Tonight: Zeta’s remnants will start pushing through during the overnight hours, so be prepared for slick roads tonight. Skies will also be cloudy. Low: 52.

Thursday: Zeta’s remnants, plus the system pushing the storm forward, will dump at least 1+ inches of rain in much of the state. Some areas, particularly near the mountains, could see 2 inches or more. This could cause issues with clogged storm gutters and drains, and it might even cause isolated flooding incidents, particularly near creeks. The only solace will be that the flooding threat will not be too significant, since we have not seen much rain. Make sure to clean out your gutters to lessen water damage, and take your time on those roads tomorrow. High: 64.

Friday: The rain should leave Friday morning, leaving us with a mostly cloudy afternoon, and due to northerly wind flow caused by the low-pressure system leaving our area, temperatures will be MUCH cooler. High: 50.

