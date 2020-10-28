Lincoln to play PikeView at Glenville State on Wednesday

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln High School football (2-2) will play PikeView (1-6) at the home of Glenville State Pioneers, Morris Stadium, on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Cougars were originally slated to play Lincoln County on Tuesday, but the game was cancelled due to a positive case of COVID-19 at the school.

Lincoln will play 3 games in eight days, as they are set to host Philip Barbour this Friday, after having played Liberty just a few days ago.

Breaking News!! We have found a team to play @ Glenville State College on Wednesday, October 28th. The Cougars will be playing the Panthers of Pikeview. Kick off 7:00 @MetroNewsPrep @WDTVSports @12SportsZone @michaelminnich 🐾🏈😷 — Lincoln Athletics (@LincolnHighWV) October 27, 2020

