Morgantown man, Hassan “AJ” Aino reported missing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A missing man by the name of Hassan “AJ” Aino, 23, has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Search efforts in two states, billboards and a $5,000 reward, all to locate a missing Morgantown man.

People who know him say that they’re doing everything they can to bring him home.

Aino has had no contact with family and has not been active on social media.

Officials say that his car was found abandoned in Garratt County, Maryland.

"We have crime scene detectives en route to the vehicle. Anything that we can find in the vehicle I’m sure it will help in locating the gentleman,” said Corporal Jason Smith, Maryland State Police.

Aino’s father, Dwight White, says that moments ago he just came back from where his son’s vehicle was found.

"They’re still looking, they haven’t found anything. They’re searching his phone records right now. They don’t know if he was even up there, his car is up there but it doesn’t show no evidence that he was in the car,” said White.

Friends and family worried sick.

"My daughter called and she’s like, ‘did you see what I posted on Facebook, she said can you share that?’ and I was like yeah sure, so I looked and when I saw where his vehicle was found, I called Nesi which is AJ’s counsin, I was like, ‘tell me everything you know,’” said Christy Beth.

Officials say that if you have any idea of Aino’s whereabouts to call the Morgantown’s detective unit at (304) 284-7454.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.