PHLIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown volleyball swept Philip Barbour in two sets to win their tri-meet battle against the Colts, 2-0. The Mohigans also downed Hampshire on Tuesday evening.

Alayna Corwin had 9 kills for MHS and Issy Grushecky tallied three blocks. Setter Ella Voorhees tallied 12 assists.

