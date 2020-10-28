Advertisement

Morgantown & University tied for final AAA playoff spot ahead of Mohawk Bowl

Doddridge county returns as top dog in A
Mohawk
Mohawk(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With only two more weeks to play in the high school football regular season, there is even more focus on this week’s playoff ratings.

Bridgeport dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 in the AAA ranks after its loss to Spring Valley. Morgantown & University are tied for the 16th and final playoff spot ahead of this Friday’s Mohawk Bowl. Both teams are 2-2.

In AA, Fairmont Senior has climbed the ladder to No. 6 after improving to 6-2 on Friday with a win at Lewis County.

North Marion checks in at No. 8 followed by RCB at No. 9. Elkins holds strong at No. 12 and will be sidelined again this week due to Randolph County’s orange status. Braxton County checks in at No. 13 and Liberty snuck its way into the playoff picture at No. 16 after its win against Lincoln on Friday.

Doddridge County (5-0) has moved back up to No. 1 in A ahead of its return to the gridiron on Friday against Herbert Hoover. Tygarts Valley stands at No. 9, and will also not play this week. Ritchie County, who is 6-2, sits at No. 13 followed by Clay-Battelle at 14.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Morgantown sweeps Philip Barbour in two sets

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Corwin tallied 9 kills

Sports

No. 16 Kansas State brings balance to Morgantown Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wildcats (4-1) vs. Mountaineers (3-2)

Sports

WVU women’s soccer to allow 400 fans at final home game Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
No. 6 WVU hosts No. 11 Kansas in final home contest of 2020

Sports

Lincoln to play PikeView at Glenville State on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cougars were originally slated to host Lincoln County

Latest News

Sports

Fairmont State hosts Maroon & White scrimmage in first live action since March

Updated: 7 hours ago
White beat Maroon, 53-42

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 8

Updated: 22 hours ago
Best of Week 8 of the high school football season

Sports

Hurst’s hat trick guides BU over Bridgeport, 6-2

Updated: 22 hours ago
Ryan Hurst had 3 goals

Sports

Bridgeport cruises to section final with 12-0 victory over Preston

Updated: 22 hours ago
Sandreth had 5 goals for the Indians

Sports

BU downs Bridgeport, 6-2

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Notre Dame boys XC to make first trip to states in school history

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
Placed second in Class A Region 2