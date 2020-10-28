Morgantown & University tied for final AAA playoff spot ahead of Mohawk Bowl

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With only two more weeks to play in the high school football regular season, there is even more focus on this week’s playoff ratings.

Bridgeport dropped from No. 2 to No. 7 in the AAA ranks after its loss to Spring Valley. Morgantown & University are tied for the 16th and final playoff spot ahead of this Friday’s Mohawk Bowl. Both teams are 2-2.

In AA, Fairmont Senior has climbed the ladder to No. 6 after improving to 6-2 on Friday with a win at Lewis County.

North Marion checks in at No. 8 followed by RCB at No. 9. Elkins holds strong at No. 12 and will be sidelined again this week due to Randolph County’s orange status. Braxton County checks in at No. 13 and Liberty snuck its way into the playoff picture at No. 16 after its win against Lincoln on Friday.

Doddridge County (5-0) has moved back up to No. 1 in A ahead of its return to the gridiron on Friday against Herbert Hoover. Tygarts Valley stands at No. 9, and will also not play this week. Ritchie County, who is 6-2, sits at No. 13 followed by Clay-Battelle at 14.

