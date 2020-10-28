Advertisement

No. 16 Kansas State brings balance to Morgantown Saturday

Wildcats (4-1) vs. Mountaineers (3-2)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will look to upset No. 16 Kansas State yet again when the Big 12′s top team comes to Morgantown on Saturday for a noon kick on Halloween.

The 4-1 Wildcats are a very balance team. They rank third in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 35 points per game. They are led by freshman quarterback Will Howard, who took over for the injured senior Skylar Thompson, who is out for the year with an upper body injury. On the ground, freshman running back Deuce Vaughn has averaged 62 yards per game and Big 12 second best 72 receiving yards.

On defense, K-State has a Big 12 best 7 interceptions this year.

The Mountaineers (3-2) are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 34-27 loss to Texas Tech last Saturday. This weekend’s contest will be televised on ESPN2.

