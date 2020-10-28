Person taken to hospital after picking up syringe in parking lot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital after picking up a syringe in the parking lot of West Virginia Health Right.

It happened at the facility in the 1500 block of Washington Street East Wednesday morning.

The West Virginia Health Right Chief Executive Officer, Angie Settle, says the patient was there to get a free COVID-19 test and picked up a syringe in the parking lot. The patient was taken to the hospital out of abundance of caution.

West Virginia Health Right is working with the Charleston Police Department who now is in possession of syringe.

“The syringe did not come from West Virginia Health Right’s harm reduction program because it did not have West Virginia Health Right’s barcode on it. All syringes from West Virginia Health Right have a barcode on them, so they can be tracked back to the clinic and each specific patient. West Virginia Health Right runs a fully accountable, transparent program that operates only on a one-for-one exchange basis with a barcode on every syringe. The program has operated without incident since 2011," said Angie Settle.

CPD is investigating.

