Pet Helpers: Falcon

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Falcon is a Chihuahua weighing approximately 8lbs and believed to be 7-8 yrs old. He is an older gent who enjoys relaxing and laying beside you on the couch or easy chair.

Falcon gets along with the other dogs in his foster home and is pretty laid back. He doesn’t mind being around older kids who are easy going. Has not been tested with cats.

He would be a wonderful companion in a low energy home, preferably with a retired person or couple. A fenced in yard would be ideal, but it’s not necessary as long as he has his leash and harness on. He is doing well with his house training and is leash and harness trained. You can add crate trained to the list, but he is definitely not a fan.

Falcon is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, flea/worm treated and is Micro chipped. If you would like to adopt Falcon please email https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application and request an adoption application. His adoption fee is $75 and is being fostered in the Clarksburg WV area.

