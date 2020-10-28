Tshiebwe, Culver receive preseason All-Big 12 nods

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe and junior Derek Culver both picked up conference preseason accolades today.

Tshiebwe was placed on the preseason All-Big 12 team. The forward from the Congo splashed on the scene as a rookie, earning All-Big 12 second team honors and was a unanimous selection for the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. He started all 31 games and led the team with 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Culver made the honorable mention preseason list after receiving that same honor after the 2019-20 season. He averaged 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds a year ago.

The duo is expected to be one of the most lethal front court tandems in the league for a second straight season.

Baylor’s Jared Butler was selected as the Preseason Player of the Year. Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva was tabbed the Newcomer of the Year while Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham picked up Preseason Freshman of the Year.

The Mountaineers will begin their season against Texas A&M in Sioux Falls on November 25.

