Upshur County Schools remain remote-learning until Nov. 5

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY SCHOOLS, W.Va (WDTV) - In a press release, Upshur County Schools announced that they will remain fully remote until Thursday, Nov. 5.

“Our priority is the safety of our students, employees, families, and the community at large. Therefore, we support the health department’s request to maintain full quarantine,” Upshur County Schools stated in a press release.

Attendance next week will be as follows.

· Monday, November 2, will be a full-remote day for students.

· Tuesday, November 3, is the Election Day and there is no school.

· Wednesday, November 4, will be a full-remote day (just like Wednesdays are under our blended attendance model).

· Thursday, November 5, students return to school per color map in person instruction following blended model.

· Friday, November 6, students return to school per color map in person instruction following blended model.

The schools announced that if the West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert System color map on Saturday, Oct. 31st, indicates that community conditions will allow us to hold in-person instruction next week, our first day back in-person will be Thursday, November 5.

