Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast | October 28th 2020

Sat and Rad NCWV
Sat and Rad NCWV(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been a cloudy day with limited breaks of sunshine between a stubborn gray sky. The rain from Zeta is not too far away already moving into Southern neighboring states. We can expect to see a few showers to start later tonight becoming more widespread overnight into Thursday morning. There is the threat for flooding for our Thursday along with some gusty winds possible for higher ridges. Rain will slow down later that day and a leftover shower or two will be around for Friday morning.

Thursday: Soggy start with Zeta’s leftovers. Widespread rain may be heavy at times. Right now forecasting lowland areas at 1-2″ of rainfall and higher amounts for Eastern regions around 2-3″ with gusty winds possible. Flood-prone areas should be closely monitored. High: 60

Friday: A few showers may lag behind for the morning start. Otherwise, clouds gradually clearing for sun later. Cooler temps. High: 50

Saturday (Halloween): A frigid morning start with bright sunshine and little clouds to follow. Daytime temps will be seasonably cool with the sunshine helping us out a bit. Trick-or-treaters may be cold later that evening though with chilly overnight temperatures. High: 56

Sunday: A few hours of sunshine to kick off the day before clouds build in and a few showers pass mainly North thanks to a weak cold front passing through the area. This will give another shot of cold air later that night which could lead to some flurry formation along higher terrain into Monday morning. High: 58

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 28, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Joseph Williams
It's the calm before the storm, with a dry afternoon expected today. But how much rain will we see tomorrow? Find out right here!

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | October 27th 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
A quiet, but dull day ahead tomorrow with limited breaks of blue sky and faint sunshine before Zeta's leftovers arrive late and soak the region Thursday

Forecast

11pm forecast 10 27 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast October 27th 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 27, 2020

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be a dreary morning today, and over the next few days, we could see a bigger wash. Find out why right here!

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Monday Night Forecast | October 26, 2020

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
So far, it's been dreary the past couple of days, but barring a few clouds and rain showers, it's been okay today. Find out when more rain showers will come back right here!

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 26, 2020

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
So far, it's been dreary the past couple of days, but barring a few clouds and rain showers, it's been okay today. Find out when more rain showers will come back right here!

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Sunday Night Forecast | October 24, 2020

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:02 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Saturday Night Forecast | October 24, 2020

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Friday Night Lights Forecast | October 23, 2020

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
It's a great start to the morning, but this won't last forever! Find out when we'll see rain right here!