Wednesday Evening Forecast | October 28th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been a cloudy day with limited breaks of sunshine between a stubborn gray sky. The rain from Zeta is not too far away already moving into Southern neighboring states. We can expect to see a few showers to start later tonight becoming more widespread overnight into Thursday morning. There is the threat for flooding for our Thursday along with some gusty winds possible for higher ridges. Rain will slow down later that day and a leftover shower or two will be around for Friday morning.

Thursday: Soggy start with Zeta’s leftovers. Widespread rain may be heavy at times. Right now forecasting lowland areas at 1-2″ of rainfall and higher amounts for Eastern regions around 2-3″ with gusty winds possible. Flood-prone areas should be closely monitored. High: 60

Friday: A few showers may lag behind for the morning start. Otherwise, clouds gradually clearing for sun later. Cooler temps. High: 50

Saturday (Halloween): A frigid morning start with bright sunshine and little clouds to follow. Daytime temps will be seasonably cool with the sunshine helping us out a bit. Trick-or-treaters may be cold later that evening though with chilly overnight temperatures. High: 56

Sunday: A few hours of sunshine to kick off the day before clouds build in and a few showers pass mainly North thanks to a weak cold front passing through the area. This will give another shot of cold air later that night which could lead to some flurry formation along higher terrain into Monday morning. High: 58