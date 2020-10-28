Woman died of possible drug overdose at the Diamond Village encampment in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Rebecca Colgan, 23, died of a possible drug overdose at the Diamond Village encampment near Pennsylvania Avenue in Morgantown, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

Officials say that the Morgantown Police was called to the Diamond Village for a possible drug overdose at approximately 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 27.

When officers arrived to the scene, they say they found the body of a non-responsive female laying on her back. The female was not breathing, had no pulse and a used needle was lying next to the body with fresh blood in the syringe, according to officials.

According to the press release, the person who reported the incident told officers that Narcan was administered and CPR was applied until first responders arrived. Officers say that they applied CPR until EMS and Morgantown Fire medics arrived.

Colgan’s body was sent to the Medical Examiner for cause of death and the incident is under investigation, according to officials.

