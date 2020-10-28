Advertisement

WVa early voting, cast absentee ballots passes 2016 election

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginians have already cast more early voting and absentee ballots combined than the 2016 presidential election.

As of Tuesday, there had been more than 114,000 absentee ballots casts while about 126,000 people voted early, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Four years ago, there were a total of about 226,000 early voting and absentee ballots cast for the general election. Nearly 93% of those were from early voting.

Early voting for next Tuesday’s election ends Saturday. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Wednesday.

West Virginia has about 1.27 million registered voters.

