Advertisement

WVSSAC volleyball tournament split into three days for 2020

Will be held from Nov. 12-14 in Charleston
PB Volleyball
PB Volleyball(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2020 WVSSAC state high school volleyball tournament has been split into three days due to COVID-19 precautions.

The traditionally two day event will be held from November 12-14 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center .

Class A will play on Thursday, followed by AA on Friday and AAA on Saturday.

The quarterfinals will begin at 9 a.m. each day, followed by semifinals at 2 p.m. and championship matches at 7 p.m.

Sectional tournaments begin next week.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tshiebwe, Culver receive preseason All-Big 12 nods

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tshiebwe placed on Preason All-Big 12 team, Culver HM

Sports

Morgantown sweeps Philip Barbour in two sets

Updated: 20 hours ago
Corwin tallied 9 kills

Sports

Morgantown & University tied for final AAA playoff spot ahead of Mohawk Bowl

Updated: 20 hours ago
Doddridge county returns as top dog in A

Sports

No. 16 Kansas State brings balance to Morgantown Saturday

Updated: 22 hours ago
Wildcats (4-1) vs. Mountaineers (3-2)

Latest News

Sports

WVU women’s soccer to allow 400 fans at final home game Friday

Updated: 23 hours ago
No. 6 WVU hosts No. 11 Kansas in final home contest of 2020

Sports

Lincoln to play PikeView at Glenville State on Wednesday

Updated: 23 hours ago
Cougars were originally slated to host Lincoln County

Sports

Fairmont State hosts Maroon & White scrimmage in first live action since March

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
White beat Maroon, 53-42

Sports

Top 5 Plays of Week 8

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:50 AM EDT
Best of Week 8 of the high school football season

Sports

Hurst’s hat trick guides BU over Bridgeport, 6-2

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT
Ryan Hurst had 3 goals

Sports

Bridgeport cruises to section final with 12-0 victory over Preston

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT
Sandreth had 5 goals for the Indians