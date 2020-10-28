WVSSAC volleyball tournament split into three days for 2020
Will be held from Nov. 12-14 in Charleston
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2020 WVSSAC state high school volleyball tournament has been split into three days due to COVID-19 precautions.
The traditionally two day event will be held from November 12-14 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center .
Class A will play on Thursday, followed by AA on Friday and AAA on Saturday.
The quarterfinals will begin at 9 a.m. each day, followed by semifinals at 2 p.m. and championship matches at 7 p.m.
Sectional tournaments begin next week.
