WVSSAC volleyball tournament split into three days for 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2020 WVSSAC state high school volleyball tournament has been split into three days due to COVID-19 precautions.

The traditionally two day event will be held from November 12-14 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center .

Class A will play on Thursday, followed by AA on Friday and AAA on Saturday.

The quarterfinals will begin at 9 a.m. each day, followed by semifinals at 2 p.m. and championship matches at 7 p.m.

Sectional tournaments begin next week.

