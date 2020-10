MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time this year, Dick Dlesk soccer stadium will welcome fans for WVU women’s soccer action.

The stadium will open to 25-percent capacity this Friday as No. 6 WVU hosts No. 11 Kansas. Occupancy will be capped at 400.

