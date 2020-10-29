Bridgeport defeats B-U 5-0 to claim the AAA Region I, Section 2 title
Gabby Reep scored three goals
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sophomore striker Gabby Reep scored three goals for the Indians as the Tribe downed Buckhannon-Upshur, 5-0, to claim the Region I, Section 2 title.
Braelynne Sandreth & Emerson Grafton each found the back of the net as well.
The Indians will travel to Brooke H.S. to take on Wheeling Park for the Region I championship on Saturday afternoon.
