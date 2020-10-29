Fairmont man goes above and beyond with Halloween decorations

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dustin Davis decorates his yard for Halloween every year, but this year it’s better than ever.

Dustin has decorated his yard for Halloween for the past three years and each year it grows bigger and bigger.

This year, in the midst of a pandemic, Dustin has created a socially-distant candy shoot that’s not only safe, but also fun to use!

He’s spent a couple thousand dollars on candy and decorations alone, but says that’s a small price to pay to see the kid’s reactions.

Dustin wants to encourage everyone to stop by on Halloween night at 536 Guffey street in Fairmont.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.