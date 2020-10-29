Georgia man sentenced to four life sentences plus 10 years for drug distribution that led to the death of a Fairmont woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Terrick Robinson, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced today to life in prison plus 10 years after being found guilty of giving a Fairmont woman drugs, causing her death, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

“This was a horrible series of events. The facts placed a powerful spotlight on the depravity of the drug trade and the extent that those involved will go to conduct their activities. Nothing can bring back Ms. Dubois to her family, but the prosecution and the sentencing sent the only message we can send: these types of crimes will be severely punished. The prosecution is the result of excellent work by law enforcement in multiple jurisdictions and a dedicated prosecution team intent on rendering justice. I once again offer my condolences to the family of Ms. Dubois,” said Powell.

In a January 2020 trial, a federal jury found Robinson, 35, guilty of one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances,” one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine,” one count of “Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine – Aiding and Abetting,” one count of “Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride – Aiding and Abetting,” one count of “Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl – Aiding and Abetting,” one count of “Use of a Firearm During and in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime – Aiding and Abetting,” one count of “Use and Carry a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime,” and one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury or Death.”

“Today, our hearts are with Ms. Dubois' family,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Louisville Division. “As a father, I can’t even begin to fathom what they must feel, after losing their daughter in such a violent and horrific manner. Those responsible for this heinous crime should expect the full weight of the justice system.”

Robinson was sentenced to life in prison and to an additional 480 months for “Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride – Aiding and Abetting,” 240 months for “Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl – Aiding and Abetting,” and 60 months each for “Use of a Firearm During and in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime – Aiding and Abetting,” and “Use and Carry a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime.” The life sentences will run concurrently, along with the sentences for 480 months and 240 months. Each of the 60-month sentences will run consecutive to one another to total another 10 years of incarceration.

