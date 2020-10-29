Advertisement

Hassan “AJ” Aino’s father speaks out about his son disappearance

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - AJ’s father tells Five News that police in Maryland are processing his son’s car and going through his phone records in hopes of generating a lead to his disappearance. His car was found in the woods in Garrett County Maryland.

“I got the call Sunday night from my daughter that there’s been a car in Oakland, Maryland with the window busted and it’s my son’s car,” said AJ’s father Dwight White.

White says that officials will be looking for fingerprints and forensics from AJ’s car.

“Great kid, everybody knows him in the neighborhood, it’s just strange that somebody just disappears especially in Morgantown where everybody knows everybody,” said White.

White says nothing happened to AJ’s car until Sunday.

“The car was there a couple days but no window was busted and then Sunday, that’s when they noticed the window was busted and that’s when they started investigating,” White said.

White says that AJ is his step son but has raised him since he was young.

“Everybody from Glenville State college knows him, I was trying to play football. Everybody through the state knows I raised him so they knows he’s mine, just trying to get the word out there,” continued White.

AJs father says that he hopes AJ’s car and phone records will lead him to finding his son.

