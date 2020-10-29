Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 29, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day, as we could see some flooding for today. This comes as Zeta’s remnants, and a low-pressure system, push in to give us plenty of rain. Most areas will see more than an inch of rain, with some areas seeing more than two inches of rain, particularly in the mountains and in southern WV. This will lead to slick roads, and it could cause isolated flooding incidents, particularly near creeks and streams. This is why much of West Virginia, including the southern mountain counties in NCWV, like Randolph and Pocahontas, is under a Flood Watch until 8 pm tonight, so be careful driving tonight, and be aware of flooded spots. The only solace is that since we’ve been dry, the risk is not as high as it could be. Still, we’ll keep you updated on how the threat changes. Later on tonight, most of the rain will push out, but we’ll still see rain showers staying until Friday morning. After the rain leaves Friday morning, we’ll deal with a blast of cold air from the north, leading to a cold, but tolerable, Halloween weekend. Next week, we’ll see some sunshine.

Today: Zeta’s remnants, and a low-pressure system that is pushing Zeta along, will mean a wet day out. Slick roads will be the main story, as well as patches of flooding, particularly near creeks and areas of blocked leaf foliage. Make sure to drive safe and be wary of wet patches today. High: 61.

Tonight: Rain showers will still come in, making for a dreary night. Flood risk will decrease dramatically as the rain moves out, but wet roads will still be a problem. Low: 44.

Friday: The rain will leave in the late-morning to early-afternoon at the latest, leaving mostly cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures. High: 50.

Saturday: High pressure will build near our region over the weekend, leading to a cold morning, but a nice afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies, which is perfect for Halloween. High: 56.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.