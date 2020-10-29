Lincoln downs PikeView in Wednesday night showdown, 40-26
Cougars will play 3 games in 8 days
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 17 Lincoln (3-2) defeated PikeView (1-7) on a rare Wednesday meeting at Glenville State Morris Stadium, 40-26.
Antwan Hilliard carried the ball --- and Levi Moore.
The Cougars will play their third game in 8 days on Friday when they host Philip Barbour. Their originally slated Tuesday night contest against Lincoln County was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case at Lincoln County High School.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.