Lincoln downs PikeView in Wednesday night showdown, 40-26

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 17 Lincoln (3-2) defeated PikeView (1-7) on a rare Wednesday meeting at Glenville State Morris Stadium, 40-26.

Antwan Hilliard carried the ball --- and Levi Moore.

The Cougars will play their third game in 8 days on Friday when they host Philip Barbour. Their originally slated Tuesday night contest against Lincoln County was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case at Lincoln County High School.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN glen𝗩𝗘𝗚𝗔𝗦🎲🎰@Zaslau5News caught up with @CoachHawkLHS ahead of @LincolnHighWV's Wednesday night matchup against PikeView at the home of the @GSCpioneers pic.twitter.com/ICJ67H3vPX — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) October 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.