Marion County Volunteer Fire Departments asks community to vote yes to fire levy

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A levy on the ballot in Marion County is starting to catch fire.

The last time the volunteer fire department levy was on the ballot, it failed.

Volunteer firefighters, chiefs, and even one of the wives of a chief were all very passionate about what they do for the community, which is why they are hoping the community stands with them when it comes to the fire levy.

The Marion County Fire Association has sent out surveys to all volunteer departments in Marion County and have compiled data form several departments of how much they have to put out yearly:

Insurance $15,000 - $22,000

Workers compensation $4,000 - $12,000

Utility bills $7,000 - $14,000

Fuel & other expenses $1,500 - $6,000

Vehicle payments $25,000 - $50,000

On average, departments have to pay anywhere from $50,000 to over $100,000 per year just to operate and that doesn’t include vehicle repairs, training, equipment and other necessities. It also doesn’t include the fees that departments have to pay every 10-20 years which include:

The cost of an average fire truck $300,000 to $500,000 - Truck life span 20 years per NFPA Guidelines

The cost for 1 set of turnout gear is $4,500 - Life span 10 years per NFPA Guidelines

The cost for 1 SCBA is $6,250 - Life spans between 15-20 years per NFPA

The cost of fire hose is $120-$450 per 50 foot. Average truck holds 2500 feet. Life span 20 years

The cost for 1 set of rescue tools are $32,000

There are 13 volunteer fire departments in Marion County.

“A lot of departments are going to be hurting financially,” said President of Marion County Fire Chief’s Association, Roger Channell.

Which is where the levy comes in, It’s meant to help support volunteer fire departments financially.

The pandemic has already taken a financial toll on departments, stripping them of many fundraising opportunities.

The state provides some money and the county commission can only support departments with $20,000 for one more year, and they’ve already received that funding.

Volunteer firefighters are fighting for residents to vote yes on this years ballot.

“We want to help and better our communities,” said Chief of Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department, Jim Martin.

The fire levy needs to pass by 60%. In 2018, it failed to pass by less than 1%.

This time around some, including the Fairmont firefighters union, are still saying to vote no. They claim it will add an additional tax to city residents who already pay a fire fee, but volunteer firefighters explain the costs:

"Figuring how much the fire levy is going to cost you is easy. The first step is finding your tax papers for your home or property. Near the top right-hand side, look for the box marked “class”. Class 2 properties will cost $0.02 per $1,000 Class 3 & 4 properties will cost $0.04 per $1,000. Using the Example below, lets figure out how to find the cost. The assessment is 88,080 Class 2 is x .02 1,761.60 now divide by 100 = $ 17.616 Round it up and the levy would cost this person $17.62 per year. That’s about $1.47 a month. How other taxes compare to the fire levy. Class 2 Class 3 & 4 Fire Levy $0.02 $0.04 Public Library $0.03 $0.06 Public Transit $0.04 $0.08 Parks and Rec $0.04 $0.08 School Bond Debt $0.0264 $0.0528 School Excess $0.459 $0.918″

“Anytime you leave the city you’re going to be in volunteers area, so if something were to happen, they’re the one’s that are going to come help you,” Martin said.

“If it gets to the point where the fire departments can’t survive we will be closing,” Channell said.

Which is why they want voters to understand the following:

MONEY WE DO GET: The current money we get is from the 2% surcharge tax on everyone’s homeowners and vehicles insurance. We get .55% of the 2% divided by 438 fire departments state wide. This averages $44,000-$49,000 a year, except for paid and part paid departments that get double. There are 13 volunteer departments in Marion County and 1 paid (Fairmont Fire Dept.) With this tax money, we are subjected to yearly audits submitted to the WV State Auditor. We are only allowed to spend the tax monies on certain things that the State has set forth in legislation. Every 5 years, the State Auditor sends a representative to actually look over books and receipts to make sure we follow within the guidelines. Accountability is 100% with all tax monies. IF THE LEVY DOESN’T PASS During a Chief’s meeting, A question arose. How long can your department survive without severance money and fund raising? Of the departments present, 5 of the department said 2-6 years and that was after selling fire trucks to ease the costs. Other departments will make due on donations and city departments with city taxes. THE BIG PROBLEM You hate taxes? Me too, but think about this. Fire Departments close across the county. Less volunteers, less fire trucks, more help needed from neighboring departments further away resulting in more loss and maybe even deaths. Those not living within 5 road miles of a fire department would have a class rating of 10. This will either make home owners insurance out of reach or not have any insurance at all. Once an area has no fire protection, the County Commission is required by code to provide fire protection for the county. TAXES With the fire levy we are asking for $.02 per $1,000 on a class 2 property. That’s roughly $16 on a $100,000 home. This will generate $2.6 million over 4 years. Fairmont Fire Department is fully funded with paid staff by the city. Cost to run that department is roughly $3 million a year for 3 stations. I don’t have exact numbers; maybe city guys can help me out. But it’s a good round number for what we are looking at. Now if the County was to start its own fire department and open just 3 stations to protect an area. Taxes would have to be raised to fund this. Now you need $3 million a year to operate those 3 departments using Fairmont as a guide on finances. That now makes your taxes rise to $ .09 per 1,000 in 1 year on a class 2 property. Now your taxes went up to $72 on a $100,000 house instead of $16. City folks are class4, so double that $144 a year. Now you can complain about taxes. Better hope more stations don’t close and the County Commission doesn’t have to open more stations. ACCOUNTABILITY Some have asked about accountability with the levy. There will be. The County Commission will form a levy committee to audit department's tax money. They will be required to follow state guidelines in spending such money. Audit will be performed by levy committee and then reported to County Commission. If a department fails to do an audit then money will be withheld until audits are produced. CITY RESIDENTS Residents of municipalities still live within Marion County and are subject to its taxes. We all pay federal, state and county taxes and you municipal taxes. We are all taxed multiple times on the same things e.g. Income and education. Double, triple and even quadruple taxes are collected on the same things. We may not like it but it’s the law. That’s why I live in the country, one less tax, not as noisy and much prettier. But that’s me.

To put it simply, no funding means no service and that for many is unbearable.

“I would lose a piece of myself, I would lose a piece of my identity," said Assistant Chief of Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department, Mark Niggemyer.

The departments would not receive the levy until next year.

