Ritchie County High School student tests positive for COVID-19

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County High School students will start distance learning Oct. 29 after one student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the press release, students will not report to school “to allow time for contact tracing.”

The release says staff will report at normal time and more information will be available Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.