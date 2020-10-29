Advertisement

Ritchie County High School student tests positive for COVID-19

RCHS students will start “distance learning” Oct. 29
Ritchie County High School students will start distance learning Oct. 29 after one student tested positive for COVID-19.
Ritchie County High School students will start distance learning Oct. 29 after one student tested positive for COVID-19.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County High School students will start distance learning Oct. 29 after one student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the press release, students will not report to school “to allow time for contact tracing.”

The release says staff will report at normal time and more information will be available Thursday.

