Thursday Evening Forecast | October 29th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Post-tropical Zeta has left the region with some leftover rain lingering into tonight that is tied to a cold front crossing through. Light showers to mist and drizzle tonight and Friday morning. Friday, we begin the process of drying out with cloudy times and peeks of sun too. A few flurries are possible late Friday with colder air settling in especially along the higher terrain.

Friday: Light morning rain showers with afternoon clouds slowly clearing. Late day some flurries may form, but have trouble sticking, along our SE regions. High: 48

Saturday (Halloween): Temperatures around freezing for Halloween morning with drier weather and sunshine taking over for the afternoon. High: 56

Sunday: Any early sun will be covered by clouds moving in with rain showers returning by the afternoon/evening. High: 58