Advertisement

Walmart pulls guns, ammo off store shelves

‘These items do remain available for purchase by customers’
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.
The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) –Walmart has pulled firearms and ammunition from the sales floors of its stores ahead of next week’s election and following the riots in Philadelphia.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart said in a statement. “These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”

The retail giant sells firearms in roughly half of its 4,700 stores in the United States.

In June, Walmart also removed guns and ammo from its stores after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police face rebuke from city, Wallace family

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Philadelphia police are facing rebuke from both City Hall and the family of Walter Wallace Jr. as the city reexamines the department’s response to a year of sometimes violent civil unrest.

National Politics

Trump fights headwinds as he and Biden battle over Florida

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

News

Fairmont man goes above and beyond with Halloween decorations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Hartman
Dustin Davis decorates his yard for Halloween every year, but this year it’s better than ever.

News

Fairmont Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

News

Marion County Volunteer Fire Departments asks community to vote yes to fire levy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
A levy on the ballot in Marion County is starting to catch fire.

News

Hassan “AJ” Aino’s father speaks out about his son disappearance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
AJ’s father tells Five News that police in Maryland are processing his son’s car and going through his phone records in hopes of generating a lead to his disappearance.

News

AJ, Missing

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Fire Levy

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Georgia man sentenced to four life sentences plus 10 years for drug distribution that led to the death of a Fairmont woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Terrick Robinson, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced today to life in prison plus 10 years after being found guilty of giving a Fairmont woman drugs, causing her death