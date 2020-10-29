Advertisement

West Virginia State University hosts invasive species event

West Virginia State University
West Virginia State University(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — Landowners and others interested in identifying and controlling invasive species in West Virginia can attend an online program on the topic.

West Virginia State University Extension Service is hosting the program from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17. The event is free and will take place on Zoom.

Rebekah Wallace of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia will provide information on reporting invasive species. Participants will also learn which species to be aware of in the state and what state and federal resources are available for control and cost sharing.

Members of the Society of American Foresters and the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture will have continuing education credit opportunities for participating in the webinar.

More information is available at wvstateu.edu/extension.

