WVU Men’s Basketball tabbed third in Big 12 preseason poll

Baylor picked to win conference
WVU
WVU(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia was picked to finish third in the conference when the Big 12 preseason poll was released today.

Baylor was tabbed as the conference’s preseason favorite with 7 first place votes while reigning conference champion Kansas was selected second, receiving three first place votes.

