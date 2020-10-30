Car crashes into downtown Clarksburg Kroger injuring driver and two employees

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A motor vehicle driver drove his car into Kroger on W. Pike St.

Three people were taken to the hospital- the driver and two store employees, Harrison County Emergency Services (EMS) officials told 5 News. Their conditions are unknown.

Multiple agencies including the Anmoore Fire Department, Clarksburg FD, Clarksburg PD, Harrison Country EMS responded.

