Car crashes into downtown Clarksburg Kroger injuring driver and two employees
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A motor vehicle driver drove his car into Kroger on W. Pike St.
Three people were taken to the hospital- the driver and two store employees, Harrison County Emergency Services (EMS) officials told 5 News. Their conditions are unknown.
Multiple agencies including the Anmoore Fire Department, Clarksburg FD, Clarksburg PD, Harrison Country EMS responded.
