Carol Sue Roach, 76, of Nettie and previously of Weston, passed away in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family on Monday, October 26, 2020.She was born in Lewis County on December 28, 1943, a daughter of the late Francis Allen and Edna Mae McClung Brumley. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by five siblings: Louise Mallomie and huband, Harry, Ernie Brumley and wife, Bettie, Anna Mae Bean and husband, Raymond, Charles Brumley, and Betty Scheideger and husband, Russ.On August 17, 1960, Carol married the love of her life, Robert Louis Roach. Together they have shared the last 60 wonderful years of marriage and he will miss her immensely.Carol is survived by her husband, Robert Roach of Nettie; two children: Allen Roach and wife, Michelle, of Denver, CO, and Charles “Chuck” Roach of Nettie; three granddaughters: Ashley, Emily, and Tiffany Roach; two grandsons: Matthew and Christopher Roach; two great-grandchildren: Mazikeen and Ezekiel Roach; one brother, Francis “Junior” Brumley and wife, Veronica, of Weston; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.Carol graduated from Weston High School in 1962. She spent 30 years with the Lewis County Board of Education where she handled all the books, was secretary to the superintendent, and many other jobs throughout her career. Carol previously attended Haleville Union Mission Church in Weston. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and sewing but her number one priority was always family. Carol enjoyed life and lived by the word of God. She instilled his glory in her children and grandchildren and raised great men. Although she seemed tough at times, she only wanted the best for her family and was always putting them before herself.Carol’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew will be held at a later date.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Carol Sue Roach. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

