City of Westover announces new chief of police

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Joe Adams has been named the new chief of police, Westover officials announced.

Adams is a former police veteran of 25 years and West Virginia State Police trooper.

He says that his first priorities as chief will involve evaluating the department’s community policing capacities.

“In general, I expect police department personnel to be professional, courteous and helpful. We are here to serve the community and that is the priority. My focus is on immediate response to calls for service, ensuring each officer has the skills to properly manage the situation and work toward issue resolution, positive progressive community interaction, and community safety through crime prevention,” he said.

Westover Mayor Dave Johnson says input from a number of city council members led to the selection of Adams, who assumed his duties on Oct. 22.

“We’re excited to have someone with Adams' professionalism and very hands-on, proactive approach to policing as chief. His proven record of leadership and diverse policing experience provides the right mix of skills and expertise to move the department forward,” Westover Mayor Dave Johnson said.

Adams lives in Morgantown with his wife Michele and daughter Abigail. He says that it’s “his love of the area and dedication to policing” that motivated him to apply for the position of chief of police.

