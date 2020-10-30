Advertisement

Fairmont Senior heading to states with 2-1 OT win over Oak Glen

Adaline Cinalli scored the golden goal
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Adaline Cinalli scored the golden goal with 2 minutes to play in overtime as Fairmont Senior defeated Oak Glen, 2-1.

The Polar Bears win Region I and will head to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

Tricia LeMasters got the Polar Bears on the board in the 38th minute to tie the score at 1. That tally held until overtime.

