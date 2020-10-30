Friday Evening Forecast | October 30th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Halloween weekend is here! And no tricks just treats in this forecast. Our gray, dreary skies are working on clearing out after a raw, cold day. Some flurries were spotted early this morning and we do have the chance to see a few more entering November. Also, don’t forget - Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend so we gain an extra hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday. Rain returns by Midday Sunday before we run into another stretch of dry weather for our first week of November.

Saturday (Halloween): Frigid morning start with early clouds clearing for sunshine. High: 54

Sunday: Clouds quickly return with rain and wind by midday and temperatures taking a dive. Leftover rain may transition to flurries with our first accumulating snow possible of the season for the higher elevations High: 54

Monday: Winds from Sunday will gradually diminish with temperatures cold throughout the day. Early flurries/light snow possible for mountains. High: 44

Mid-Week: Lots of sunshine with temperatures returning to normal and then becoming seasonably warm by the end of the week!