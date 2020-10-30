Harrison County Law Enforcement gets new property for record holding and training

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Law Enforcement intends to acquire a donation of property that will be an asset to their new campus, Sheriff Robert Matheny announced Friday.

The Park Properties-owned premises will compliment the law enforcement division’s new facility and will house records and evidence. It will also be used for training purposes.

It’s located at Main and Pike streets. It included a 15,000 square foot office building, 6,000 feet of underground space, two parking lots.

“This donation will allow the Sheriff’s Office to accomplish so much more by providing for future growth as well as provide immediate training facilities and storage space that is so convenient to the future locations of our new office," says Sheriff Matheny.

The property donation was initiated by W.Va. State Senator Doug Facemire.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.