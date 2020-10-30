Jo Anne Chaney Lindsay, 89, of Shinnston, WV, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on October 23, 1931, in Shinnston, WV, a daughter of the late Joseph R. and Myrtle Counts Chaney. Mrs. Lindsay was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leonard Lindsay. She is survived by her two sons; David Lindsay of Shinnston and Jerry Wayne Lindsay of Glen Elk; five grandsons; one granddaughter; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by her son, Charles Rodney Lindsay; daughter, Pamela Jo Swiger; and four sisters. Jo Anne worked as a cook and caregiver for Heritage Nursing Home and Meadowview Manor. She spent the majority of her career as a cook at Kentucky Fried Chicken. She liked flowers and loved her cats. She will be sadly missed. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

