Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 30, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some areas might be seeing a drizzle, and even a shower or two this morning. But as the low-pressure system that brought rain into our region exits out, we should clear out by mid-morning at the latest. A few light isolated showers might form in the afternoon, but it’s mostly going to be cloudy. It will also be much cooler than the past few days, due to cool air flowing from the north. Highs in the upper-40s are expected today. Tonight, well dip down to the low-30s, cool enough for mountain flurries to take place, although they won’t be able to stick to the ground. In short, make sure to keep a heavy coat near you tonight. Fortunately, tomorrow will be mostly dry, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s, so it’s a good day to enjoy Halloween. After rain showers push in on Sunday, well see more freezing temperatures Monday, before we warm up and stay sunny throughout next week.

Today: It’s going to feel chilly this afternoon, as high pressure from the west, combined with the low-pressure system moving east, drags cool air from the north into NCWV. We also could see some isolated showers, but we’ll mostly see cloudy skies, with the occasional break in the clouds. High: 48.

Tonight: It’s going to feel frigid, as the cool air mass pushes into our region. Skies might be partly clear, but with those cool temperatures, it will not feel nice. Definitely bundle up for tonight. Low: 30.

Saturday (Halloween): After dealing with a frigid morning, we’ll be slightly warmer, reaching into the low-50s. Additionally, we’ll see mostly sunny skies, with only a few clouds in sight. It’s going to be the perfect day to go trick-or-treating this Halloween. High: 56.

Sunday: The first day of November will involve mostly cloudy skies, with rain showers coming in the afternoon as another front slides right in. The same front will also cause temperatures to plunge, so be prepared for a major drop in temperatures Sunday night. High: 56.

