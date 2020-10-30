Justice: Number of people getting tested for COVID-19 still not good enough; more aggressive testing coming to gold counties

This is a story from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice pleaded with the state to start taking testing more serious during his Friday COVID-19 response press conference.

“We have a real live problem,” the governor said. "We are testing more right now, and you take today, we have 524 new cases. I would venture to guess that 400 of them didn’t have a clue that they have it. The more we test the more we find that have it and that means we are going to save somebody’s life.

“We have got to jack up the testing in a gigantic level and we have to do it across the state. When we send 15 to 18 people to help with the testing and we show up to areas to test and we have 19 people show up to be tested. That’s no good. We have got to do better.”

The urging to go get tested came shortly after the governor began his briefing by offerning his condolences to the families of the state’s most recent deaths related to the coronavirus.

“We’ve lost 15 more West Virginians,” Justice said. “That brings the total to 451. Please keep these people in your thoughts and prayers.”

Justice also said that the state will begin testing more aggressively in counties in the gold on the color warning map.

“We’ve got to step it up another notch,” Major General James Hoyer with the National Guard said. "We are adding additional assets. We will continue what we are doing in red and orange counties and we will be testing more in the gold.

In regard to the daily statistics, Justice went over the state’s 2.91 cumulative rate, the 3.77 daily positive rate, the current active cases number which is at 4,987. Hospitalizations have reached a new high at 240 and West Virginia’s RT rate is 1.10 which is 17th best in the country.

There are outbreaks in 22 public schools with 82 confirmed cases. There are 48 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. There are outbreaks in 16 churches. There are currently no active cases among inmates in the correctional facilities, however there are still cases with nine staff members.

Justice also announced some awards during the press conference including Department of Homeland Security 2020 Freedom Awards to various emergency management personnel throughout the state. One of the honorees is Laura Pysz, the Director of the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management.

To read more about the Freedom Awards click HERE

The governor along with Hoyer presented the West Virginia Distinguished Service Medal to Sgt. Major Phillip Cantrell.

Locations and information about free COVID-19 testing can be found HERE

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.