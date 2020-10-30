King of Swag: University’s TT Brooks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s one adjective that comes to the mind of his teammates and coaches when describing University senior wide receiver TT Brooks: Swaggy.

Brooks has used that swagger on the football field to lead him to a team high 9 receiving touchdowns in just four games in 2020. Three of those came in University’s 42-9 victory over Preston last Friday.

Our Premier Bank Player of the Week will look to help the Hawks win his final Mohawk Bowl this upcoming Friday, as University travels to Morgantown. Both teams are ranked No. 16 in the latest WVSSAC playoff ratings.

