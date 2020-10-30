Kroger hold virtual job fair for over 150 new hires

W.Va (WDTV) - A virtual job fair was held Thursday for this West Virginia staple as it prepares for an anticipated busy holiday season.

Kroger is adding over 150 jobs to West Virginia stores.

These include the location at 1851 Earl Core Rd. in Morgantown and the one at198 Emily Dr. in Clarksburg.

Interested potential future employees applied online, then received an invitation to attend the virtual event.

There, they had private interviews with recruiters.

“In that virtual portal they’re actually able to connect with our interviewing team via video, as well as just through chat messaging, and it’s just a great chance for us to really connect with people and discuss some of the opportunities available in these locations," says Tessa Dalton, Human Resources Senior Field Trainer of Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division.

Dalton says both full time and part time jobs are available.

