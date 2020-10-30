Advertisement

Kroger hold virtual job fair for over 150 new hires

By Kaley Fedko
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W.Va (WDTV) - A virtual job fair was held Thursday for this West Virginia staple as it prepares for an anticipated busy holiday season.

Kroger is adding over 150 jobs to West Virginia stores.

These include the location at 1851 Earl Core Rd. in Morgantown and the one at198 Emily Dr. in Clarksburg.

Interested potential future employees applied online, then received an invitation to attend the virtual event.

There, they had private interviews with recruiters.

“In that virtual portal they’re actually able to connect with our interviewing team via video, as well as just through chat messaging, and it’s just a great chance for us to really connect with people and discuss some of the opportunities available in these locations," says Tessa Dalton, Human Resources Senior Field Trainer of Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division.

Dalton says both full time and part time jobs are available.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New COVID-19 records in WV: number of cases reported in one day, hospitalizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Records were set in number of cases reported in a single day and in hospitilizations.

News

City of Westover announces new chief of police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Westover has a new chief of police, Joe Adams.

News

Mountain Line Transit to give free rides on election day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Morgantown transit authority will give free rides on election day while polls are open.

News

Schools closed today for Fairview Elementary and Fairview Middle School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Salvatore
Fairview Elementary and Fairview Middle School will be closed today 10/30. This is due to no water in the buildings. Stick with 5 news for my updates.

Latest News

News

Fairmont man goes above and beyond with Halloween decorations

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Sydney Hartman
Dustin Davis decorates his yard for Halloween every year, but this year it’s better than ever.

News

Fairmont Halloween

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Marion County Volunteer Fire Departments asks community to vote yes to fire levy

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
A levy on the ballot in Marion County is starting to catch fire.

News

Hassan “AJ” Aino’s father speaks out about his son disappearance

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
AJ’s father tells Five News that police in Maryland are processing his son’s car and going through his phone records in hopes of generating a lead to his disappearance.

News

AJ, Missing

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Fire Levy

Updated: 17 hours ago