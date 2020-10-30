Advertisement

Morgantown City Council selects Kim Haws as its Next City Manager

Council will vote on contract and appointment at its Nov. 4 meeting
Kim Haws
Kim Haws(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Oct. 30, 2020
Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Council has selected Kim Haws to be the city’s next city manager.

Council will vote at its Wednesday, Nov. 4 regular meeting on the appointment and employment agreement.

“We are thrilled about the outcome of this search,” said Morgantown Mayor Ron Dulaney Jr. “Kim rose to the top of an extremely competitive pool of applicants. He is a strong, experienced leader who will bring an open, collaborative, and proactive approach to the management of our city.”

Haws most recently served as City Manager in Bridgeport, West Virginia for 20 years. Before that, Haws was the City Manager for the City of East Palestine, Ohio, and the City Manager for the City of St. Johns, Arizona.

He has a master’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree in counseling from Northern Arizona University.

Emily Muzzarelli, who served as Interim City Manager, will return to her position as Assistant City Manager.

“Emily has done a tremendous job leading us through an extremely challenging time for our city,” said Mayor Dulaney.

Haws will begin his new role on or about Dec. 4.

